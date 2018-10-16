OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City Fire Department says a hazmat team is en route after what appear to be crude oil has spilled onto a roadway in SW Oklahoma City.

According to OKCFD, the incident occurred in the northbound lanes of Mustang Road, near Reno Avenue and Southwest 15th Street around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Crews are asking drivers to use caution in the area.

This is a developing story.