News
Penn Square Mall To Host Mall-Wide Trick Or Treating
Penn Square Mall is inviting families for a fun and safe night of mall-wide trick or treating on Wednesday, October 24 from 6 – 8 p.m.
Children of all ages are encouraged to sport their best Halloween costume to haunt Penn Square Mall at 1901 NW Expressway in search of candy during the free event.
In addition, attendees of all ages can enter the costume contest for the chance to win the $100 grand prize. Registration for the contest will be open from 10 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. in lower level, center Court. The judging will commence at 6:31 p.m., followed by awards at 8:15 p.m.
Costumes should be worn only during event hours and masks are allowed only on children 12 years old and younger. No toy weapons permitted.