OKCPD Identify Serial Robbery Suspect, Ask For Public’s Help
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City police have identified a metro serial robbery suspect who allegedly pistol-whipped a motel clerk.
Authorities said a warrant has been issued for Lawrence Washington, 56 also known as "Bootsy." Investigators said they followed up on every lead that came in. As of now, Washington is not in custody.
Investigators have positively identify the serial armed robber as 56-year-old Lawrence Washington AKA "Bootsy". A warrant for his arrest has been issued. Anyone who knows his whereabouts can contact Crime Stoppers anonymously 405-235-7300 pic.twitter.com/WW4W6ehBsA— Oklahoma City Police (@OKCPD) October 16, 2018
Authorities believe Washington robbed four other motels, a motel near Reno and Meridian avenues on Oct. 6, a motel near Interstate 35 and S Grand Boulevard on Oct. 8, and a southwest motel and a Midwest City motel on Oct. 9.
Washington is described as a large black man, about 6 feet 1 inches to 6 feet 4 inches tall and weighing about 250 to 300 pounds.
Anyone who knows of his whereabouts can contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at (405) 235-7300 or submit a tip online.