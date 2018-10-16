Crews Extinguish Commercial Structure Fire In NW OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY - Crews said they have extinguished a commercial structure fire in northwest Oklahoma City.
Dispatchers received multiple calls of flames visible from a structure near northwest 63rd Street and north Independence Avenue.
TAC 4 | Commercial Structure Fire - 3200 Blk NW 63rd St. | firefighters responding to the report of a commercial building on fire. Dispatchers have received multiple calls of flames visible from a structure at this address. Firefighters are still responding. - DM 6:53 p.m.— Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) October 16, 2018
Firefighters said the blaze was contained to a small storage area outside of the structure.
UPDATE | TAC 4 | Firefighters have this fire out. It appears it was contained to a small storage area on the outside of the structure. Firefighters are checking for extensions into the main structure. pic.twitter.com/srfppwWRdG— Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) October 16, 2018
TAC 4 | Video | firefighters checking for extensions. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/gefnsID6Og— Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) October 16, 2018
FINAL UPDATE | This fire was mostly contained to a small shed. There was minimal extension to the main structure. Firefighters are overhauling the scene to assure the fire is out. No injuries. - DM 7:32 a.m. pic.twitter.com/Vagev4fa4M— Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) October 16, 2018
