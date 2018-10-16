Light Showers Possible Tuesday, Record Coolest High To Likely Fall
OKLAHOMA CITY - Some frost will likely develop Tuesday morning as clouds and areas of rain are expected toward the south.
RAIN CHANCES TODAY: Light rain chances possible today. Best chances west and south.@news9 #okwx pic.twitter.com/NHdRNdTNlo— Jed Castles News 9 (@JedCastles) October 16, 2018
I-40 will be the battle ground between these two elements. Oklahoma City could have frost or a low chance of light rain Tuesday morning.
4:27 AM UPDATE: A few showers are moving into the state this morning. A few light showers expected across central and especially southern OK. Grab the umbrella!@news9 #okwx pic.twitter.com/K19qyCyWUz— Jed Castles News 9 (@JedCastles) October 16, 2018
Temps warm some on Tuesday, especially north.
Grab the coat again! Also, be prepared for a few showers today. The record coolest high will likely fall this afternoon! #okwx @NEWS9 pic.twitter.com/57a5wFEtSw— Lacey Swope (@LaceySwope) October 16, 2018
Warmer Wednesday with rain returning Thursday into Friday.
9 DAY: A few light rain showers possible today. Yeah...more rain. Dry and warmer on Wednesday. Rain returns Thursday into Friday. Temps rebound this weekend with more sunshine!@news9 #okwx pic.twitter.com/gu0qvUA7dW— Jed Castles News 9 (@JedCastles) October 16, 2018
Temps will cool with clouds building and rain chances increasing.
The weekend looks decent and dry with mild temps. High could approach 70 degrees!