OKLAHOMA CITY - Some frost will likely develop Tuesday morning as clouds and areas of rain are expected toward the south.

I-40 will be the battle ground between these two elements. Oklahoma City could have frost or a low chance of light rain Tuesday morning. 

Temps warm some on Tuesday, especially north.

Warmer Wednesday with rain returning Thursday into Friday.

Temps will cool with clouds building and rain chances increasing.

The weekend looks decent and dry with mild temps. High could approach 70 degrees!