Putnam City District Assemble Task Force After Alleged Sexual Assault
OKLAHOMA CITY - Putnam City School District leaders have assembled a task force aimed at changing the culture inside their schools.
Many parents agree something needs to be done after an alleged sexual assault on a student at school.
District leaders said they are working to make changes in the less than a month since an alleged sexual assault involving a broom stick.
One student Dawson McLain was recently charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
According to reports, a group of peers held down a 14-year-old student while another student assaulted him.
Many parents are horrified the alleged assault took place on school premises.
The task force created by the district will be made up of 10 members working to identify safety issues and changing the school environment.