OKLAHOMA CITY - NBA's 73rd season starts Tuesday as the Oklahoma City Thunder take on Kevin Durant and his champs on national television, and not knowing whether Russell Westbrook will play.

Officials confirm Russell traveled with the team but his playing could be a game time decision. It has not been confirmed whether or not he will play. 

News 9 Thunder reporter Steve McGehee will bring you live reports from Oakland on Tuesday.

To help get you started, here are the first 3 games:

Game 1: 9:30 tip at Golden State, Andre Roberson and Steven Adams were listed as questionable on Monday's injury list. On the Warriors side, Shaun Livingston is questionable with foot soreness. 

Game 2: A 9:30 tip with the new-look Los Angeles Clippers. 

Game 3: Sunday's home opener, Oklahoma City Thunder hosting the Sacramento Kings at 6.