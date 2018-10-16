Tulsa Police: EMSA Medic's Stab Wounds Were Self-Inflicted
TULSA, Oklahoma - Police said stab wounds suffered by an EMSA medic Monday evening while in a Tulsa convenience store restroom were self inflicted.
Officers were called to the QuikTrip in the 200 block of Gilcrease Museum Road after 10 p.m. about a stabbing. They arrived to find the injured medic who told police he had entered the restroom and was attacked.
The medic was taken to the hospital.
Police said surveillance video, evidence at the scene and an additional interview with the medic led them to conclude the "attack" did not occur. Investigators didn't find any potential suspects, and they say the incident is no longer an active investigation.
Tuesday morning, EMSA released a statement saying their medic is on unpaid administrative leave.
"Last night, an EMSA medic told authorities he was attacked while on post at a convenience store in Tulsa. The medic was transported to the hospital by EMSA. Upon investigation, it has been determined the medic’s wounds were self-inflicted. The medic is currently on administrative leave pending an internal investigation."
The ambulance service said their employee had no known issues before the self-inflicted injuries and no unusual calls during his shift before the incident.
EMSA spokesperson Adam Paluka said the medic's injuries are non-life threatening.