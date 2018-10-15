Metro Mom Files Police Report After Son Is Elbowed After Suffering Concussion
OKLAHOMA CITY - The mother of a 13-year-old concussion victim says her son has been victimized yet again by a careless classmate.
Daniel McAroy is an 8th grader at West Junior High School, which is technically in Oklahoma City, but is in the Moore School District.
McAroy suffered a concussion while he played in a football game at Central Junior High School on October 2. Six days later, while he sat in class, he says a classmate came up behind him and elbowed him hard in the head.
McAroy and his mother say the other boy claimed that he tripped.
When asked if he thought it was an accident or intentional, McAroy told News 9’s Steve Shaw that he felt it was intentional.
“I think it was intentional, because he said 'concussion' as he hit my head,” McAroy said.
His mother Tammy Wiles filed an official police report Monday with the Oklahoma City Police Department.
“Unfortunately, children have to be taught there are consequences to what you do,” Wiles said.