Steve Alder, executive director of Idaho For Wildlife, a pro-hunting group, told KBOI that Fischer's hunts were despicable. "What bothers me is he's got the family there and a little baby baboon sitting there with blood all over it, kind of like in the mother's arms," Alder said. "You just don't do this. It's just not something. We don't want to put out to the public and many of us wouldn't even do this in the first place."