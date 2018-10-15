New Soccer Stadium On Forefront Of OKC's MAPS 4 Ideas
OKLAHOMA CITY - As MAPS 4 ideas are presented, the mayor of Oklahoma City says the timing of the penny sales tax presents a crossroads for the city and professional soccer.
“If soccer is not included in MAPS 4 at all, I think people ought to know… The Energy won’t be here forever,” says Mayor David Holt.
The Energy are an OKC professional soccer team in the USL and play at Taft Stadium, which is a high school stadium.
Every year it must sign a waiver with the league’s governing body to play because the dimensions of the pitch are too narrow.
Mayor Holt says the city can do nothing, invest in a new USL stadium or invest in a MLS stadium. Investing in a Major League Soccer facility would be the most expensive option.
The Energy are currently trying to find a new stadium solution.
They hope for a new stadium that has options for fan to enjoy activities before and after matches.
“We have the potential of bringing major league soccer. It can chance the landscape of the growth of major league soccer and what OKC can be,” says Energy VP of Ticket and Marketing Jeff Kretchmar.