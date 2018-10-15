Working Metro Mom Defends Self, Children From Would-Be Robbers
OKLAHOMA CITY - Two aspiring robbers met their match in a tough Oklahoma working mom last week.
Police say a man and woman walked into the Southwest Oklahoma City Family Dollar Thursday, expecting to commit a robbery.
Unfortunately for the suspects, Assistant Manager Brandi Bailey was at the cash register.
“I guess fake criminals don’t know how to do their jobs,” Bailey said before laughing.
Bailey’s children were at work with her when the suspects arrived.
Police say the suspects pulled out a gun and demanded money, but Bailey was not backing down.
“You picked the wrong one today, and I just kept shoving him and I was like, ‘You’ve got to get the hell out of my store,’” Bailey said.
That’s when police say the two suspects left the store.
“He walked out of the store and then I threw my shoe at him,” Bailey said.
The crooks took off empty handed before police arrived.
A security camera captured their images.
“If you know anything about this robbery, Crime Stoppers is the number to call,” Oklahoma Police Master Sgt. Gary Knight said.
While Bailey managed to save the day under these circumstances, Knight advises other victims not to fight back.
“You never know what the ends is going to be so it’s one of those better safe than sorry things, but in this case, it worked out for her,” Knight said.
Bailey says she violated store policy by pushing back, but she loves her children and her job.
“Keep anybody that’s got a gun away from my children,” Bailey said.