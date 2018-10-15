3 Inmates Charged In Oklahoma County Jail Riot
OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office says three inmates have been charged for their alleged participation in a jail disturbance last month.
The incident occurred September 23, when three inmates -- Shamar Greer, Mario Normore, and Jaleel Green -- allegedly broke out of their cells, confronted detention officers and damaged jail property.
Normore had a shank tied to his hand, while Greer and Green armed themselves with broom handles, officials said.
According to report, four security cameras, numerous ceiling tiles, and sprinkler heads were destroyed during the disturbance.
Greer has been charged with two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, one count of injuring or damaging county property, one count of incitement to riot, and one count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Normore has been charged with two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, one count of injuring or damaging county property, and one count of incitement to riot.
Green has been charged with one count of injuring or damaging county property, and one count of incitement to riot, and one count of assault and battery.