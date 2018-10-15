News
Bixby Football Sexual Assault Case Transferred To Juvenile Division
Monday, October 15th 2018, 12:09 PM CDT
BIXBY, Oklahoma - The four Bixby football players accused of sexually assaulting a fellow teammate will be tried as juveniles. A hearing Monday finalized the decision made by a judge in September to try Samuel Lakin, Joe Wood, Colten Cable and Will Thomas as juveniles.
The four were accused of sexually assaulting a fellow football player with a pool cue at a team function last fall.
Defense attorneys said the four teenagers are perfect candidates for treatment under the law because they have no criminal history, had no sexual intent and the victim had no physical injuries.