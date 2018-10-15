News
Missing Person's Bulletin Issued For Oklahoma Man
Monday, October 15th 2018, 11:32 AM CDT
Updated:
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Oklahoma - The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public help in locating a missing man.
Sammie Brian Henson, 46, of Hulbert, was reported as a missing person by his family in early August 2018, according to the sheriff's office.
According to the report, Henson was released from the Cherokee County Detention Center in Tahlequah on Tuesday, July 17, 2018. The sheriff's office says that is Henson's last "verified location."
If you or anyone knows of Henson's whereabouts, you are asked to call Investigator David Craig at 918-456-2583.