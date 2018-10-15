News
OSU Bans Motorized Rental Scooters On Stillwater Campus
STILLWATER - Oklahoma State University is asking companies to remove their motorized scooters from the Stillwater campus.
The university sent out a tweet Monday, October 15, stating that any scooters that remain on campus by 5 p.m. will be impounded.
Due to safety and permitting issues, companies must remove their motorized scooters from the #okstate Stillwater campus by 5 p.m. Mon, Oct. 15. Any scooters remaining on OSU property after this will be impounded. https://t.co/iV3RRQfECI— OSU Safety (@OkstateSafety) October 15, 2018
The university is enacting the ban due to safety and permitting issues.