OHP: Woman Stabs Herself Following Pursuit
Monday, October 15th 2018, 10:23 AM CDT
Updated:
SAPULPA, Oklahoma - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating after a chase led to a crash that closed down part of the Turner Turnpike Monday morning.
Around 10 a.m., OHP said a trooper tried to pull over a woman driving a Nissan GT-R. The suspect rammed a trooper's vehicle several times before crashing into a center concrete barrier wall, according to OHP.
Troopers said the chase went on for about 3 miles.
They said once the suspect crashed, she started stabbing and cutting herself with a blade. Troopers said they found out the car was stolen.
The woman was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.