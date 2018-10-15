News - Breaking News
Police Identify Victim In Fatal Shooting Near NE OKC
Monday, October 15th 2018, 9:06 AM CDT
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City Police have identified the victim in a shooting from October 5.
Authorities said they responded to OU Medical Center in reference to a shooting victim who drove himself to the location. The victim, identified as Eugene Kotey, advised he was shot while in his vehicle near northeast 36th Street and Lincoln Boulevard.
The victim died from his injuries a week later.
No arrests have been made in this case.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.