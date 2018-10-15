OKLAHOMA CITY - It will be a cold start to Monday!

Wind chills will start in the teens and 20s. Monday also marks the coldest morning since April. 

The record low is 38 degrees set in 2001. The coldest high was 54 set in 1914.

Rain chances will continue in southeast Oklahoma through Tuesday.  A cold and frosty start to Tuesday for some but temps should be warn by the afternoon. Another storm system will bring rain back to the state starting Thursday with the best chances on Friday.

Highs will be mainly in the 50s and 60s this week although 40s are expected next Monday.