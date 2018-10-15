Record Cold Monday Morning: Wind Chills In The 20s
OKLAHOMA CITY - It will be a cold start to Monday!
Wind chills will start in the teens and 20s. Monday also marks the coldest morning since April.
RECORD COLD THIS MORNING: @news9 #okwx pic.twitter.com/2D3X5c8PfK— Jed Castles News 9 (@JedCastles) October 15, 2018
The record low is 38 degrees set in 2001. The coldest high was 54 set in 1914.
Rain chances will continue in southeast Oklahoma through Tuesday. A cold and frosty start to Tuesday for some but temps should be warn by the afternoon. Another storm system will bring rain back to the state starting Thursday with the best chances on Friday.
9 DAY: Cold to start the week. Warming trend with rain chances returning Thursday into Friday. No big cold shots showing down the road.@news9 #okwx pic.twitter.com/aeHR680Y67— Jed Castles News 9 (@JedCastles) October 15, 2018
Highs will be mainly in the 50s and 60s this week although 40s are expected next Monday.