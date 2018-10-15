OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash near I-40 and MacArthur Boulevard overnight.

Troopers said a Honda Fit was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 near south MacArthur Boulevard around 1:46 Monday morning. The driver departed the roadway to the left and struck a bridge. 

The driver was identified as Gregory Huston, 37.  

Huston was pronounced dead at the hospital with head and trunk internal injuries. 

The crash is under investigation.