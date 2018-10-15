News
Wrong Way Driver Killed In Crash Along I-40 In SW OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash near I-40 and MacArthur Boulevard overnight.
Troopers said a Honda Fit was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 near south MacArthur Boulevard around 1:46 Monday morning. The driver departed the roadway to the left and struck a bridge.
The driver was identified as Gregory Huston, 37.
Huston was pronounced dead at the hospital with head and trunk internal injuries.
The crash is under investigation.