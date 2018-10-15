Officials Release Report On Norman Bus Crash
The Texas Department of Transportation has completed their report on a crash that involved a Norman Public School bus.
The accident happened Saturday, September 29 as the students were near Lampasas, Texas. The group was heading to Sea World for a field trip.
The school district had already confirmed, prior to the release of the report, that the driver of the bus was Cleveland Elementary School Principal, Ty Bell.
Law enforcement had also told News 9 the bus had hydroplaned.
The report went into more detail explaining the bus was traveling southbound on U.S. 281 and turned on a left hand curve. That's when officials said the bus hydroplaned and crossed the center of the road into the northbound lane.
The report also said Bell steered right in an attempt to get back in the correct lane, but eventually lost control when he tried to overcorrect.
Officials said this caused the bus to go skidding into a ditch and rolling through a fence before coming to a stop facing upright.
A charge of unsafe speed is listed, but News 9 has not been able to talk to a Texas trooper about what this will mean for Bell. The report did not say how fast the bus was traveling but did note the speed limit on that portion of the highway is 75 mph.
In term of injuries, the last the school district was able to confirm was that there was one student still in the hospital.