In the past year, with the rise of the #MeToo movement, a host of key political, business and entertainment figures have resigned or withdrawn from their positions in the wake of allegations of sexual harassment or assault. There has been criticism — from New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, for one — that President Clinton, too, should have resigned after he was impeached by the Republican-led House in December 1998. (The Senate, also controlled by the GOP, tried and failed to remove him from office several weeks later.)