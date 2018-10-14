Wanted Man's Dog Leads Wagoner County Deputies To His Hiding Spot
WAGONER COUNTY, Oklahoma - A wanted man is arrested in Wagoner County after his dog led deputies to him.
The Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office says an arrest warrant was issued for James Ayer after deputies executed a search warrant for methamphetamine at a residence in August.
Ayer was not at the residence, but a woman, identified as Carrie Metcalf, was hiding inside, deputies said. They say she was arrested for warrants out of Rogers County.
The Sheriff’s Office says a deputy initiated a traffic stop of a vehicle Ayer was driving at around 4:00 a.m. Saturday, but Ayer attempted to elude the deputy and then got out of the vehicle to hide in a field near 171st Street South and 209th East Avenue.
Deputies say while they were searching for Ayer, they spotted a dog that appeared to be looking for something.
Deputies say they went to the area the dog was in and there located Ayer. They say that dog turned out to be Ayer’s personal pet.
They say Ayer was then taken into custody without incident.