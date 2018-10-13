Crime
Police Chase Ends In SW OKC
Saturday, October 13th 2018, 10:48 PM CDT
OKLAHOMA CITY - A police chase ended Saturday night in southwest Oklahoma City after snaking through the western part of the metro.
The chase was initiated by Yukon police and ended near Agnew Avenue and SW 15 Street in Oklahoma City.
Oklahoma City police said they assisted Yukon police as they chased the vehicle through the western part of the metro.
Yukon police has not released why the chase started or where the chase was initiated.
According to scanner traffic, the chase suspect is in custody.
