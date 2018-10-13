Crime
2 Suspects In Custody After Police Chase Ends In SW OKC
Saturday, October 13th 2018, 10:48 PM CDT
Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY - A police chase ended Saturday night in southwest Oklahoma City after snaking through the western part of the metro.
The chase was initiated by Yukon police and ended inside of a warehouse near Agnew Avenue and SW 15 Street in Oklahoma City.
Yukon police said an officer attempted to pull a vehicle over for a traffic violation. The driver of the vehicle failed to pull over and a chase began. During the pursuit the vehicle crashed into another car near Warr Acres, according to report.
Oklahoma City police said they assisted Yukon police as they chased the vehicle through the western part of the metro.
Authorities said both the driver and the passenger had outstanding warrants.
No injuries were reported.