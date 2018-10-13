News
Police: Woman Injured By 2 Dogs In Anadarko
Saturday, October 13th 2018, 8:56 PM CDT
ANADARKO, Oklahoma - A woman was injured Saturday afternoon by two dogs, Anadarko police reported.
The incident happened about 3:40 p.m. in the 300 block of E. Louisiana.
A woman told officers she and her dog were attacked by her neighbor's two huskies.
She was knocked over during the incident but paramedics said she did not suffer serious injuries.
The two huskies were taken to the Anadarko Animal Shelter and are under quarantine.
The owner of the two huskies was issued two citations for vicious dogs, police said.