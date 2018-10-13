Shots Fired During Armed Robbery Attempt In SE OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY - Shots were fired Saturday afternoon during an armed robbery attempt in southeast Oklahoma City, police said.
The incident happened near SE 46 Street and Sunnylane Road.
Police said a man was trying to sell CDs from out of his car when another man acted like he wanted to buy a CD but instead pulled out a gun.
The man selling the CDs tried to drive away, but the would-be robber shot the back of the vehicle and the car's tires blew out.
The man ran away from the car to an apartment complex. The would-be robber tried to take the car but couldn't drive it due to the flat tires. He ran away in a different direction, police said.
No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made as of Saturday afternoon.
