News
Body Of Missing Muskogee Man Found In Arkansas River
Saturday, October 13th 2018, 2:48 PM CDT
Updated:
MUSKOGEE COUNTY, Oklahoma - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the body of a missing man has been found near Braggs.
Troopers say the body of 29-year-old Luke Dennis was spotted from a private plane and then a volunteer search party on the ground located him in an inlet of the Arkansas River southwest of Braggs.
They say Dennis was pronounced dead at the scene and has been transported to the State Medical Examiner’s Office.
Muskogee County deputies say Dennis was last seen on Wednesday when he knocked on the door of a home in Braggs and told the homeowner his vehicle was stuck. Deputies say he asked to use a phone and called a wrecker, but when help arrived Dennis and his Ford pickup were missing.