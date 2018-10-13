News
Two Teens Injured In Overnight Shooting In NW OKC
Saturday, October 13th 2018, 12:59 PM CDT
OKLAHOMA CITY - Police say two teens were shot late Friday night while walking back from a 7-Eleven in Northwest Oklahoma City.
According to report, officers responded to a reported shooting just before midnight near North Rockwell Avenue and West Wilshire Boulevard.
Two male teenagers were walking from the convenience store when a group of people approached them. Police said words were exchanged and someone from the group pulled out a gun and fired, shooting both teens.
The victims were taken to the hospital with non -life threatening injuries and are expected to be okay.
Authorities said suspect information is unavailable at this time.