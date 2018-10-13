Chilly And Cloudy Saturday Morning As Rain Showers Continue
Rain is expected for most of Saturday morning, with the heaviest rainfall in central and southern Oklahoma.
Good Saturday morning! Ready for the rain? Because here it comes. The remnants of Sergio are going to make for a very wet Saturday for central and southern Oklahoma. The heaviest rain is expected south of I-40. Maybe a lightning strike or two along the Red River. #okwx @NEWS9 pic.twitter.com/91Tk9bd77L— Matt Mahler (@themahler) October 13, 2018
A steady rain will continue in the metro throughout the morning and will begin to taper off by noon.
By the afternoon it will be chilly and cloudy with temps in the mid 50’s.
This definitely has the look of an INDOOR day. Chilly. Wet. Gray. Temps don't move much today under the clouds and rain. Cold front arrives tomorrow! #okwx @NEWS9 pic.twitter.com/tqcfP755tD— Matt Mahler (@themahler) October 13, 2018
A chance of rain remains high for Saturday evening. The heaviest rain will begin to move East.
A cold front moves in for your Sunday morning forecast.
If you think today is cold, just wait until tomorrow. A cold front moves into NW OK in the morning, OKC early afternoon, and S OK tomorrow evening. Light rain and drizzle for most w/ quickly falling temps. Snow in the panhandle w/ a LIGHT winter mix in FAR NW OK. #okwx @NEWS9 pic.twitter.com/qRMxYBHo49— Matt Mahler (@themahler) October 13, 2018