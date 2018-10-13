In preparation for the opening of the park, we sought input from the Tulsa community on how to ensure Gathering Place is a welcoming and inclusive park for Tulsans and their families. The community responded with their thoughts, including an emphatic response that firearms at the park are not conducive to creating this welcoming environment. Our community’s desires are no different than elsewhere – parks routinely prohibit firearms and the courts have routinely upheld such prohibitions. The management of Gathering Place has incorporated the overwhelming community sentiment into our park regulations. We feel strongly that no physical confrontation should occur at Tulsa’s Gathering Place. We have, however, made it clear that our policy is lawful and that any entry into Gathering Place with firearms, whether concealed or unconcealed, will constitute an actionable trespass. We thank all our visitors for their understanding and compliance with the enforcement of these regulations.