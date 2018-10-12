OKC Street Cars To Officially Hit The Rails In December
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City’s long-awaited EMBARK 131-million dollar streetcar system will be operational on December 14th.
The seven car system will connect Bricktown to Midtown, through Broadway and the Central Business District.
Voters approved a penny sales tax in 2009 to pay for the streetcar system.
On October 20th, “Whiskey Chicks” in Bricktown will celebrate it’s seventh anniversary, with a large tent event outside the club, which is across the street from Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. “Whiskey Chicks” Owner Kevin McCracken says streetcar construction the past two years has costs his bottom line dearly, but he’s glad he hung in.
“This is a family-run business,” he said. “And all the way from sons and daughters to wife. We endured the hardships, we made it together, and we’re real excited for the future,” Said McCracken.
MAPS Program Manager David Todd says the hardest challenge has been to minimize the disruption to traffic patterns, and businesses in the area. He says the city very much appreciates how businesses have sacrificed.