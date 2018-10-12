OKC Homicide Victim Identified; Search Continues For Suspect
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City Police have identified the victim of the city’s 52nd homicide.
After notifying his family, police said the victim’s name is Jimmy Cunningham, 48, of Oklahoma City.
Detectives now need clues that will lead them to a suspect and a motive.
“There was apparently something going on out there,” said MSgt. Gary Knight, Oklahoma City Police Department. “Several of the neighbors called in.”
The calls led officers to the 2300 block of Northeast 21st Street around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 11. Police said Cunningham was in the front yard of a home and had had already passed when officers arrived.
“He had trauma consistent with homicide,” said MSgt. Knight. “We do not have a suspect identified at this time or do we have a motive identified.”
People who live near where the man died did not want to talk on camera but said they heard gunshots. They also said the victim did not live at the home where he was found but in the area.
Detectives revisited the neighborhood to speak to residents. They are needing witnesses to come forward to help them make an arrest in the city's latest homicide.
“We’re needing help from anyone with information,” said MSgt. Knight.
The public can report tips to the homicide tip line at 405- 297-1200.