Putnam City district administrators and Putnam City Campus Police officers are investigating an assault on a student at Putnam City West by four other students on the afternoon of Friday, Sept. 28. Student safety is the district’s highest priority. Administrators have moved quickly in the investigation and have placed one employee on administrative leave. Behavior of students involved in the assault has been addressed by the school and police are investigating the possibility of criminal charges.

The district is limited in what it can say due to the ongoing investigation and federal privacy laws concerning student information. Additional information will be made available when possible.