Charges Filed Against Putnam City West Student In Alleged Assault
OKLAHOMA CITY - Charges were filed Friday against one student suspected of assaulting another student in September at Putnam City West High School.
A charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon was filed against Dawson Michael McLain on Friday, according to an Oklahoma County District Court document. That document indicated that McLain and three juveniles assaulted a 14-year-old with a broomstick.
The district says the alleged assault happened September 28 and released the following statement that afternoon:
Putnam City district administrators and Putnam City Campus Police officers are investigating an assault on a student at Putnam City West by four other students on the afternoon of Friday, Sept. 28. Student safety is the district’s highest priority. Administrators have moved quickly in the investigation and have placed one employee on administrative leave. Behavior of students involved in the assault has been addressed by the school and police are investigating the possibility of criminal charges.
The district is limited in what it can say due to the ongoing investigation and federal privacy laws concerning student information. Additional information will be made available when possible.