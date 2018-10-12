Deputies Search For Man Who Disappeared In Braggs
BRAGGS, Oklahoma - The Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in locating a missing man.
The sheriff's office identifies him as Luke Dennis, 29, of Muskogee.
Deputies say Dennis was last seen on Wednesday, October 10, 2018 at around 3:30 p.m. He knocked on the door of a home in the area of 8600 East 63rd Street South and explained his truck was stuck. He asked to use the phone and called a tow truck.
The tow truck driver was unable to find either Dennis or his Ford F-150 that day.
Deputies found the truck and one of his shoes today.
Dennis is a white male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 180 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing tan shorts and a grey t-shirt with a “FILA” logo on the front.
His cell phone is going straight to voicemail and deputies are trying to “ping” its location. Family and friends say this is out of character for him and he sticks to a normal routine and has no known health, mental health issues or legal issues.
If you see him call the Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office at 918-687-0202.