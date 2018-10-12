Bricktown Hosts 5th Annual Brick-or-Treat Halloween Festival
OKLAHOMA CITY - Bricktown and downtown Oklahoma City businesses are hosting the fifth annual Brick-or-Treat Halloween Festival on Monday, Oct. 29.
Parents and guardians are invited to bring their children dressed in costume to Bricktown and go trick-or-treating at participating businesses. The central hub will be at the Mickey Mantle Plaza where attendees can pick up an event map.
The festival will also have a free pumpkin-painting station, the SNL Photo Booth, Dodgers mascots Brix and Brooklyn, Thunder drummers and more. New this year is a meet and greet where children can meet and take pictures Moana, Elsa and Spiderman at Third Base Plaza at the ballpark.
Brick-or-Treat participating businesses include: Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant, AC Hotel, ACM@UCO, All About Cha, Antioch Energy, Bass Pro Shops, Brickopolis, Bricktown Brewery, Bricktown Candy Co., Bricktown Parking, Bricktown Water Taxi, The Bridge, Charleston's Restaurant Bricktown, Chelino's Mexican Restaurant, Cirque du Soleil, Courtyard by Marriott, Crabtown, The Criterion, Domino's Pizza, Earl's Rib Palace, Embark Solutions, Fuzzy's Tacos, HeyDay, Hampton Inn, Harkins Theatre, Hilton Garden Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Homewood Suites, Hudsons Public House, Hyatt Place, JE Dunn Construction, Johnson & Associates, Jumpin Jackalope, Koch Communications, The Melting Pot, MetroPCS, Mickey Mantle's Steakhouse, Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame, Oklahoma City Dodgers, Oklahoma City Police Athletic League, Oklahoma City Streetcar & Embark, Oklahoma Foster Care & Adoptions, Painted Door, Parish DeVaughn Injury Lawyers, Pinkitzel, Pinot's Palette, Public Strategies, Put A Cork In It, Residence Inn, Sonic Drive-In, Sonic Headquarters, Springhill Suites, Standley Systems, Steelyard Apartments, Stitch Café, Tapstone Energy, Texadelphia, Toby Keith's I Love This Bar & Grill, and Yucatan Taco Stand.
The festival will be from 4 to 7 p.m.
Brick-or-Treat is free and open to the public and trick-or-treaters must be ages 14 or younger and be in costume to receive free gifts and candy.