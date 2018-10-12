News
Fall RV Show Coming To OKC State Fair Park
The OKC Fall RV Show is coming to the OKC State Fair Park. The OKC Fall RV Show will be in the Pavilion and Expo Buildings. The show will feature deals on 2018 models and show prices on 2019 models.
Admission is $6 at the door and children 12 and under are free.
The show will run Friday from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.; Saturday from 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.: and Sunday from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Motorhomes, 5th wheels, travel trailers, toy haulers, Class A, B, C and more will be on display.
For more information go to www.okcfallrvshow.com.