New Luther School Resource Officer Says The Job Is Personal
LUTHER, Oklahoma - The Luther School District has officially welcomed the district's first school resource Officer.
Officer Chris Tate has been with the department since February of this year, but told News 9 Luther is his hometown.
Police Chief David Randall told News 9 that knowledge of the town played into his hiring decision.
"I thought who would be better than someone who actually walked through those halls, who knew the teachers either from school or from growing up. I saw nobody better to put in our schools than Officer Tate," said Randall.
Chief Randall said the SRO position is something he was pushing for before he was even officially put in his role. But the agreement between the town and the school district to finance a specific officer for the schools comes after a tragic stabbing on the first day of school.
"That was definitely a tragic day I was personally upset because this is my hometown...this is where I was born and raised here...went to school here so it effected me a lot but now that I am on the campuses parents should think and know that their kids are safe. That someone is on campus now," said Officer Tate.
Officer Tate told News 9 his goals are to make students feel safe and to ensure he’s approachable.
He said he will be attending specific SRO training in November.