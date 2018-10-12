OSBI Releases Identity Of Man Shot, Killed By Canadian County Deputies On Monday
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has identified a man shot and killed on Monday by Canadian County deputies.
Alexander Lindahl, 24, was fatally shot by deputies after he crashed a stolen pickup, then produced a handgun when he exited the pickup, according to authorities.
Lindahl was pronounced deceased at the scene, on U.S. Highway 81, just north of Okarche, according to officials said. Officers said Lindahl led them on a high speed chase, with speeds reaching over 100 mph.
Lindahl has a lengthy criminal record, according to police.
Assistance from the OSBI was requested after the incident, agents said. The OSBI is also investigating the shooting itself. All reports will be turned over to the District Attorney’s office upon completion.