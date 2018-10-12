Crime
Officers Investigating Discovery Of Body In NE OKC, No Arrests Made
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City Police are investigating a homicide after the body of a victim was discovered Thursday evening.
According to the report, police responded to the report of a body near northeast 21st Street and north Fairmont Avenue at approximately 10:30 p.m. When officers arrived they found the victim deceased. Officers said the male victim had trauma to his body consistent with homicide.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide tip line at (405) 297-1200.
