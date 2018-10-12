Oklahoma Education Association Endorses Drew Edmondson For Governor
OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma Education Association is endorsing Democratic gubernatorial candidate Drew Edmondson.
The group cited Edmondson’s bipartisan leadership, his classroom experience and his support for the teacher pay raise plan that passed as a result of the teacher walkout last April.
"Drew Edmondson stood with educators every day of the walkout, and he supported HB 1010xx. Kevin Stitt said as governor he would not have signed it. We need a leader who can help both Republicans and Democrats find new bipartisan agreements in the coming legislative session. That leader is Drew Edmondson," Priest said.
“Drew has supported public education every day of his career, beginning when he taught for Muskogee Public Schools...Most importantly, Drew is the only candidate who has an actual plan to increase funding for Oklahoma’s schools," continued Priest.
OEA has 25,000 members, including 18,000 classroom teachers, in communities across Oklahoma. Members of the group come from all political parties, including Republicans, Democrats, Independents, and Libertarians.
“It’s time to set partisanship aside and do what’s right for our kids. People of all political parties recognize the importance of public education and the critical impact it will have on our state’s future,” Edmondson said. “Public education will be my top priority in the governor’s office. I am proud to have this endorsement and the support of teachers and parents throughout the state.”
This endorsement came just hours after Former Republican gubernatorial candidate and former Oklahoma City Mayor Mick Cornett endorsed Republican Kevin Stitt. Mary Fallin also endorsed Stitt.