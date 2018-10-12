Weekend Rainfall: Big Cold Front Charges In Sunday
OKLAHOMA CITY - Rain showers with isolated thunderstorms will be ongoing Friday morning.
Some areas of heavy rainfall will be possible especially southeast of I-44. The heaviest totals will be in southern Oklahoma on Saturday.
RAINFALL THRU SATURDAY: Most totals will tally less than 1 inch. The heaviest totals will be in southern OK on Saturday. 1-3 inches expected there.@news9 #okwx pic.twitter.com/pBBdGJbXfW— Jed Castles News 9 (@JedCastles) October 12, 2018
The big cold front will arrive on Sunday with strong north winds and colder air.
Temps will fall into the afternoon. Some light rain will continue on Sunday. A snow mix is expected in the panhandle and could move into far northwest Oklahoma late Sunday into early Monday.
GET READY FOR SUNDAY! A big blast of cold air is on the way. Temps will be falling thru the 40s during the afternoon with winds gusting 20-40 mph. Wind chills will be in the 30s & 20s by late day! @news9 #okwx pic.twitter.com/EKTLSA5j4H— Jed Castles News 9 (@JedCastles) October 12, 2018
Morning lows will drop into the 30s Monday morning. Freezing lows for northwest Oklahoma and record cold for central Oklahoma. Some light rain will be possible for a while Monday in central Oklahoma, but heavier rain will continue in the southeast. Some flooding potential continues.
The pattern will dry out and begin to warm up some the rest of the week.
Another rain system will approach late next week around Friday.