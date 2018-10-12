Box Truck Carrying Cooking Oil Burns Near Catoosa
ROGERS COUNTY, Oklahoma - A box truck hauling cooking oil caught fire early Friday on Highway 412 east of Catoosa.
It happened at about 2:30 a.m. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol closed the westbound lanes because of the fire. Troopers said a wrecker was towing the truck when the driver noticed flames coming from it.
The driver stopped near 269th East Avenue and tried to put out the fire, but troopers say he burned his hands in the process.
Hwy 412 westbound east of Catoosa closed right now due to box truck fire. No timeline on reopening.
Firefighters eventually put out the fire and the tow truck driver was taken to the hospital to be treated for his burns.
Troopers diverted westbound traffic off Highway 412 to Pine or Admiral.
No word on what started the fire.