On October 11th, 2018, Del City Detectives were notified concerning a substitute teacher at the Del City High School who was alleged to have solicited sex from a female student. Contact was then made with the 17 year victim who identified the teacher as “Mr. T”. He was later positively identified as Darris Turner, a black male, 33 years of age (DOB 9/29/1985). Another 16 year old female juvenile has also come forward with additional claims. It was learned that the suspect used the same approach on both juveniles. Mr. Turner would learn the ID of his victims and then contact them via social media. Investigators believe that there may be other victims and urge anyone with any such knowledge to contact investigators at the Del City Police Department.

Mr. Turner is a substitute teacher in the Mid-Del School district and has worked at various elementary, middle, and high schools for several years. Mr. Turner is currently being held at the Del City jail pending further investigation.