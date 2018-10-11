Station 35
Billy Donovan Gives Update On Russell Westbrook's Recovery
Thursday, October 11th 2018, 3:42 PM CDT
Updated:
In a news conference Thursday afternoon, Oklahoma City Thunder Head Coach Billy Donovan gave an update on Russel Westbrook's recovery.
"Obviously he's not fully cleared for everything. He's doing certain things. Like I said, he's been in controlled situations that the medical staff has allowed him to do. Then hopefully with the way he responds physically after going through a workout, he'll be able to add a little bit more and a little bit more. So he's doing a little bit more each day," said Donovan.
He did not say whether or not Westbrook will be in a position to play come Opening Night.
"He's certainly moving in the right direction, and I think he's worked really really hard at his rehab to try and get himself back," said Donovan.