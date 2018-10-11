OKC Invites Residents To Submit 'Ideas 4 MAPS'
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt is inviting residents to submit ideas for a potential MAPS 4 project.
Without the MAPs program we wouldn’t have Bricktown, Chesapeake arena, Riversport Rapids, or Scissortail Park. Now the mayor wants to continue that momentum, but he says he needs your ideas.
The MAPS program has put Oklahoma City, well, on the map with world class entertainment, recreation and sports facilities downtown and improvements in schools and roads.
Now, the mayor wants to continue the penny sales tax for a MAPS 4 project.
"So what we're doing today is we're inviting the people of Oklahoma City to dream big again. We only get these opportunities every decade or so. This is a chance to continue to invest in ourselves without raising taxes. It's the beauty of the idea of MAPS,” said Mayor David Holt.
The City has set up three different ways for residents to submit "Ideas 4 MAPS."
Residents may submit ideas on ideas4maps.com, on social media by using the hashtag #ideas4maps or by mailing a letter to Holt, Attn: MAPS 4, 200 N Walker Ave. 3rd floor, Oklahoma City, OK 73102.
"If we want to put forward to the voters a maps four package that would not increase the sales tax rate we would have to be putting that before the voters for their consideration a little under a year from now,” said Holt.
The penny sales tax raises about $100 million per year, so we are talking about spending anywhere from $100 million to $700 million.