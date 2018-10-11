Cushing Teacher Accused Of Requesting 'Sexually Explicit' Photos From Student
STILLWATER, Oklahoma - A former Cushing Middle School teacher is out of jail on bond after police say he asked a 13-year-old student to send him a nude picture of herself.
Officers set up a sting using the girls’ Snapchat and said the case moved quickly.
The victim came forward the same day she was contacted and police in Cushing and Stillwater worked together, arresting the suspect just two hours after finding out what was going on.
Police said former teacher Seth Swaim and a 13-year-old student were talking on Snapchat.
His arrest affidavit highlights part of their conversation, about planning to meet at a park in Cushing.
The victim expresses she needs to get her chores done first.
Swaim says, "Well send me some pics until."
Police said he asked her to show her privates or bend over.
He went on to ask her if she can hang out at his house for 20 minutes "real quick."
The victim asks, "... what are we going to do?"
Swaim responds "IDC. What do you want?"
And the victim says, "I'm 13 so IDK..."
"Fortunately, we had a young lady who was the hero of the whole situation because she brought it to her parents' attention," said Stillwater Police Lieutenant Jeff Watts.
The girl's parents called Cushing Police right away, who got Stillwater Police involved too.
A Stillwater detective who serves on the Oklahoma Crimes Against Children Task Force helped take over the victim's Snapchat account, arranging for officers to go ahead and meet up with Swaim at the park.
Police said he got nervous and moved a block away, thinking that's where he would meet the student, but was arrested by officers instead.
"He could face some lengthy prison time, as well having to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life," said Watts.
Cushing Public Schools said in part the "teacher is no longer employed with our district. We expect a high standard of behavior from all staff and will not tolerate any abuse of power that could harm students."
Law enforcement authorities contacted our administration this week to inform us that one of our teachers had been arrested for using a personal cell phone to have inappropriate contact with a minor. Because we were not involved with the investigation, we are not privy to all the details in the matter. However, this teacher is no longer employed with our district. We expect a high standard of behavior from all staff and will not tolerate any abuse of power that could harm students. We will continue to be vigilant to ensure our children's safety, and we continue to encourage students, families and the Cushing community to immediately report any improper behavior of which they may be aware.
Koln Knight, Superintendent
Cushing Public Schools
Stillwater Police said they don't believe there are other victims but any student who may have had similar conversations with Swaim are encouraged to tell an adult.