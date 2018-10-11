News
Registration Nears For Oklahoma Voters To Cast Ballots
Friday is the deadline for Oklahomans to register to vote or update their registration ahead of the November general election.
Voters can pick up a voter registration form at any of the state’s 77 county election boards or download it from the State Election Board website . It must be delivered in person or postmarked by Friday in order to qualify for election in the Nov. 6 general election.
Voters can also view a sample ballot or check their polling place online.