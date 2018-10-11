Friday is the deadline for Oklahomans to register to vote or update their registration ahead of the November general election.

Voters can pick up a voter registration form at any of the state’s 77 county election boards or download it from the State Election Board website . It must be delivered in person or postmarked by Friday in order to qualify for election in the Nov. 6 general election.

Voters can also view a sample ballot or check their polling place online.