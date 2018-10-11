Cornett released the following statement:



“My campaign for governor was about holding high expectations for Oklahoma to succeed, improving our education system, and expanding opportunity for all. To accomplish this, we need strong, trustworthy leadership to unify our state and get our fiscal house in order. I believe Kevin Stitt is the right candidate to move Oklahoma forward, to raise the standards on education and health, and to demand better outcomes from our state government. Please join me in voting for Kevin Stitt on Nov. 6.”