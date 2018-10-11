OKLAHOMA CITY - Thursday starts chilly but should be dry most of the day.

Another rain system could develop Thursday evening and continue into Friday as cold front (# 1) arrives. The moisture from the Pacific storm Sergio will move in on Saturday. The latest data keeps the heaviest rain in southern Oklahoma. Low severe weather and flooding threat (1-3") for far southern Oklahoma into north Texas. 

A polar cold front (#2) will push in on Sunday and bring falling temps to the state. Some rain will redevelop behind the front setting up a raw, wet, windy and colder day. New data indicates a secondary surge of colder air will move in for Monday and Tuesday. Some additional precipitation is expected into Monday.

Rain will change over to sleet and snow in the Panhandle Sunday and move into far northwest Oklahoma by Monday morning. Some light accumulation will be possible. A winter storm is developing on the data for the Colorado Rockies and the high plains possibly into Kansas Sunday into Monday.

The coldest air of the season will set up between Sunday and Tuesday. Cold front (# 3) arrives Monday. Some records could be broken with coldest lows and coldest highs for Monday and coldest high possibly Tuesday. 