Chilly Thursday As Rain And Storm Chances Return Into Friday
OKLAHOMA CITY - Thursday starts chilly but should be dry most of the day.
Another rain system could develop Thursday evening and continue into Friday as cold front (# 1) arrives. The moisture from the Pacific storm Sergio will move in on Saturday. The latest data keeps the heaviest rain in southern Oklahoma. Low severe weather and flooding threat (1-3") for far southern Oklahoma into north Texas.
A polar cold front (#2) will push in on Sunday and bring falling temps to the state. Some rain will redevelop behind the front setting up a raw, wet, windy and colder day. New data indicates a secondary surge of colder air will move in for Monday and Tuesday. Some additional precipitation is expected into Monday.
December-like feel Sunday into Monday! Snow in the panhandle with temps falling into the 40s by Sunday evening. Wind chills in the 20s by Monday morning. #okwx @NEWS9 pic.twitter.com/6uJYBYAsu1— Lacey Swope (@LaceySwope) October 11, 2018
Rain will change over to sleet and snow in the Panhandle Sunday and move into far northwest Oklahoma by Monday morning. Some light accumulation will be possible. A winter storm is developing on the data for the Colorado Rockies and the high plains possibly into Kansas Sunday into Monday.
SNOWFALL FORECAST: The panhandle and far NW OK may see its first snow this weekend! Chances going up Sunday into early Monday.@news9 #okwx pic.twitter.com/iTbbs5obma— Jed Castles News 9 (@JedCastles) October 11, 2018
The coldest air of the season will set up between Sunday and Tuesday. Cold front (# 3) arrives Monday. Some records could be broken with coldest lows and coldest highs for Monday and coldest high possibly Tuesday.
FIRST FREEZE FORECAST: OKC could see its first freeze next Tuesday, Oct 16. This is much earlier than what is typical. Here are some freeze stats.@news9 #okwx pic.twitter.com/Oklc74sw1X— Jed Castles News 9 (@JedCastles) October 11, 2018